 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 39F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News