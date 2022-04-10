For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 39F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
