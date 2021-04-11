Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.