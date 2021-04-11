 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News