This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloud…
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Frid…