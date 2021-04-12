This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
