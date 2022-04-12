This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
