For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
