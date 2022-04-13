 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Chippewa Falls, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

