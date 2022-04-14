 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

