Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

