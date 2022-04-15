 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

