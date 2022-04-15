This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloud…