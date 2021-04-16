 Skip to main content
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

