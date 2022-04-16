 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

