Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…