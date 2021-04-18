 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News