Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.