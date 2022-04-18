Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…