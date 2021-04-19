Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
