 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News