This evening in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
