Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.