Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

