Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.