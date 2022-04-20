Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.