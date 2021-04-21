 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

