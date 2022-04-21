This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
