Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

