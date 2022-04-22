Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.