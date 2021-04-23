Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
