Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.