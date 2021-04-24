 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

