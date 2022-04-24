 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

