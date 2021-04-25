Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.