For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
