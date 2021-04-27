This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
