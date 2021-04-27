 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News