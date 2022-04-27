 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News