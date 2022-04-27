Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
