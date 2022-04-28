This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast with showers at times. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
