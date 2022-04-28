Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast with showers at times. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

