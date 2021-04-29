Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
