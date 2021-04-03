 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

