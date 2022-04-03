Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain early with snow late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.