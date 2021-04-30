For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is onl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's fore…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showin…