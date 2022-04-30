Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's condi…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Coo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…