Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
