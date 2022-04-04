Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.