Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
