Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Fal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 15 t…