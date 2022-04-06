This evening in Chippewa Falls: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Thursday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
