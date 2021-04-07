Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.