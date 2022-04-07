 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News