Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.