 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News