This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
