Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

