 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News