Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.