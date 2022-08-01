 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

